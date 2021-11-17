Nuclear Peace in South Asia?

Most discussions on future nuclear arms control focus narrowly on U.S. negotiations with Russia and potential negotiations with China. This leaves out two pairs of nuclear-armed competitors that engage in border clashes—India and China and Pakistan and India. Are there more inclusive approaches to reduce the nuclear dangers involving these countries? If so, what might be the most productive way to proceed, given evolving technologies and the worsening security conditions in southern Asia?

We hosted a special event with Michael Krepon on the future of arms control from his recently published book, Winning and Losing the Nuclear Peace. He wias joined in conversation by Beenish Pervaiz and Debak Das. Toby Dalton moderated.