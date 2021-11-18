The Rise of Political Violence in the United States

Political violence seemingly erupted when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, but such violence has been on the rise in the United States since 2017, fueled by a more polarized electorate and divisive domestic politics. Is this uptick in election violence just an American phenomenon? What other factors may have catalyzed this worrying trend, and what can citizens and states do to bolster democracy?

Join us for a discussion with Rachel Kleinfeld on her most recent Journal of Democracy article examining the risk factors for election violence, as well as what scholarship and years of practice around the globe can tell us about what is happening and what can be done. She will be joined by Christian Davenport and Nealin Parker.