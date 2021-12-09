How the EU Can Become a Global Defense Actor

Geopolitical pressures, dwindling member states’ defense budgets, and global competition in high technology areas have prompted European institutions to consolidate the union’s cooperation on defense industry and technology.

The resulting network of political, military, and industrial groups has made the EU a stronger global player. However, this cooperation currently lacks the parliamentary scrutiny and democratic oversight needed to uphold EU democratic governance processes.

To mark the release of the report, “The EU’s Defense Ambitions: Understanding the Emergence of a European Defense Technological and Industrial Complex,” join Raluca Csernatoni, Diego de Ojeda, and Antonio Missiroli for a discussion on Europe’s industrial activism in defense research and innovation. Sophia Besch will moderate.

