How the EU Can Become a Global Defense Actor

Thu. December 9th, 2021
Live Online

Geopolitical pressures, dwindling member states’ defense budgets, and global competition in high technology areas have prompted European institutions to consolidate the union’s cooperation on defense industry and technology.

The resulting network of political, military, and industrial groups has made the EU a stronger global player. However, this cooperation currently lacks the parliamentary scrutiny and democratic oversight needed to uphold EU democratic governance processes.

To mark the release of the report, “The EU’s Defense Ambitions: Understanding the Emergence of a European Defense Technological and Industrial Complex,” join Raluca Csernatoni, Diego de Ojeda, and Antonio Missiroli for a discussion on Europe’s industrial activism in defense research and innovation. Sophia Besch will moderate.

Raluca Csernatoni

Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Csernatoni is a fellow at Carnegie Europe, where she specializes on European security and defense, as well as emerging disruptive technologies.

Diego de Ojeda

Diego de Ojeda is head of unit for Coordination of Foreign, Security and Defence Policy Implementation at the Secretariat General of the European Commission.

Antonio Missiroli

Antonio Missiroli is an associate senior policy fellow for Emerging Security Threats at the Institute of Security and Global Affairs of Leiden University.

Sophia Besch

Senior Fellow, Europe Program

Sophia Besch is a senior fellow in the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her research focuses on European foreign and defense policy.