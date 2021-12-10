event
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

The Geoeconomics of Russia-China Relations Amid the Pandemic and Climate Change

Fri. December 10th, 2021
Live online
Watch live

Despite significant disruptions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the commercial aspect of the Sino-Russian relationship is booming. This year, trade between Beijing and Moscow is projected to set another record and exceed $130 billion, mainly thanks to soaring oil and coal prices amid China’s energy crunch this autumn. The landmark Power of Siberia gas pipeline is supplying higher volumes than agreed in the contract, and both sides are busy finalizing another pipeline deal that will pump gas from the Yamal Peninsula to China.

Yet this upward trajectory in Sino-Russian trade is set to encounter significant headwinds. COVID-related restrictions imposed by Beijing on Russian food exporters have caused them to suffer major losses, and some have started to diversify away from the Chinese market. Beijing’s ambitions for peak carbon emissions by 2030 and a fully decarbonized economy by 2060 cast doubt on the commercial feasibility of long-term energy projects with a lengthy payback period. As China’s share in Russian trade grows, so does Beijing’s geoeconomic leverage over Moscow—posing questions for the Kremlin about its long-term strategy vis-à-vis an increasingly important and powerful partner.

  • What are the key drivers and obstacles in Sino-Russian economic cooperation?
  • How badly does China need Russian commodities exports?
  • Is Russia concerned about China’s growing geoeconomic clout, and does it have any alternatives?

Join Alexander Gabuev, Vita Spivak and Jiayi Zhou to explore these issues and more. To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat or tweet at us @CarnegieRussia.

The event will be held in English with simultaneous interpretation into Russian.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers
Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev

Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.

Vita Spivak

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Vita Spivak is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Jiayi Zhou

Jiayi Zhou is a researcher in the SIPRI Conflict, Peace and Security Program.