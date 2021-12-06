event

The Vicious Cycle of Electoral Volatility in Kyrgyzstan

On November 28, Kyrgyzstan returned to the polls for the third time this year to vote for its new parliament. A recast of the previously failed 2020 parliamentary vote, this round had an auspicious sense of déjà-vu with allegations of voter irregularities, a large number of ballots deemed invalid, and last-minute unexplained shifts in vote tally by the Central Election Commission. 

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov’s populist government emerged a clear winner with pro-government parties and candidates claiming majority of the parliamentary seats. Yet, many in the opposition and civil society refuse to accept it, raising political tensions in the country.  

This election is just the latest stumble in the country’s democratic path. Is there a way forward for the country’s fractured political system? What are the consequences of the tumult surrounding these latest elections? Join us for a public discussion of what is at stake for Kyrgyzstan. 

This event is held in partnership with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. 

event speakers

Bruce Pannier

Journalist, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Aijan Sharshenova

Dr. Aijan Sharshenova is a postdoctoral research fellow at the OSCE Academy in Bishkek. Prior to joining the OSCE Academy, Dr. Sharshenova worked at the UN and UNDP country offices in the Middle East, and taught courses in international politics and academic writing. She is the author of “The European Union’s Democracy Promotion in Central Asia” (Columbia University Press, 2018).

Kadyr Toktogulov

Kadyr Toktogulov is a former Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to the US (2015-2019). Prior to his diplomatic appointment in Washington DC, he had worked as a presidential spokesman (2011-2014) following his career as a reporter for the Associated Press, Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal covering Central Asia (2003-2011). He is a graduate of the American University of Central Asia (Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan).

Paul Stronski

Former Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Paul Stronski was a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program, where his research focuses on the relationship between Russia and neighboring countries in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.