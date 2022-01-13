From Words to Action: Can the Summit for Democracy Deliver?

On December 9-10, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden convened the first of two Summits for Democracy. Leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector agreed to a Year of Action by reviving democracy at home and abroad and advancing democratic reform. But is this summit capable of tackling democracy’s challenges?

Join Tonu Basu and Oliver Stuenkel as they debate whether the summit can deliver. Richard Youngs will moderate.

This event is part of the Democracy Debates series organized by Carnegie Europe, the European Partnership for Democracy, and the Open Governance Network for Europe, a joint initiative of Open Government Partnership and Democratic Society.

