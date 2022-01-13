event
Carnegie Europe

From Words to Action: Can the Summit for Democracy Deliver?

Thu. January 13th, 2022
Live Online

On December 9-10, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden convened the first of two Summits for Democracy. Leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector agreed to a Year of Action by reviving democracy at home and abroad and advancing democratic reform. But is this summit capable of tackling democracy’s challenges?

Join Tonu Basu and Oliver Stuenkel as they debate whether the summit can deliver. Richard Youngs will moderate.

This event is part of the Democracy Debates series organized by Carnegie Europe, the European Partnership for Democracy, and the Open Governance Network for Europe, a joint initiative of Open Government Partnership and Democratic Society.

event speakers

Tonu Basu

Tonu Basu is deputy director of Thematic Policy Areas at the Open Government Partnership.

Oliver Stuenkel

Visiting Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Oliver Stuenkel is an associate professor at the School of International Relations at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) in São Paulo, Brazil. He is also a visiting scholar affiliated with the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Richard Youngs

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy.