In Conversation With U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith

Carnegie Europe is pleased to invite you to a policy discussion featuring the new U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO, Julianne Smith, and the director of Carnegie Europe, Rosa Balfour.

Ambassador Smith and Dr. Balfour will discuss NATO and U.S. priorities at a critical juncture where Europe’s security architecture, and the principles underpinning it, are being called into question.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe.

This event is hosted in cooperation with the U.S. Mission to NATO.

