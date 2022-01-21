event
Carnegie Europe

In Conversation With U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith

Fri. January 21st, 2022
Live Online

Carnegie Europe is pleased to invite you to a policy discussion featuring the new U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO, Julianne Smith, and the director of Carnegie Europe, Rosa Balfour.

Ambassador Smith and Dr. Balfour will discuss NATO and U.S. priorities at a critical juncture where Europe’s security architecture, and the principles underpinning it, are being called into question.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe.

This event is hosted in cooperation with the U.S. Mission to NATO.

SecurityForeign PolicyNorth AmericaWestern EuropeEuropeIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy.

Julianne Smith

Julianne Smith is the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO.