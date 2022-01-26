event
Transatlantic Tides: Reflections on Year One of the Biden Presidency

Wed. January 26th, 2022
For many Europeans, the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden held the promise of a new era in transatlantic relations.

In the last year, the United States and Europe enhanced cooperation on multiple fronts, from technology to democracy promotion, and endured diplomatic trials and tribulations. Beyond the events that make the headlines, what are the prospects for transatlantic coordination on key global challenges? And how can diplomacy address the gaps in mutual understanding?

To evaluate the state of the transatlantic relationship and assess its impact across numerous policy areas, Carnegie Europe is delighted to invite you to a conversation with Karen Donfried, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, and David Cvach, director for European Affairs at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. Dan Baer and Rosa Balfour will moderate.

Dan Baer

Senior Vice President for Policy Research, Director, Europe Program

Dan Baer is senior vice president for policy research and director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Under President Obama, he was U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)  and he also served deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.

David Cvach

David Cvach is director for European Affairs at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Karen Donfried

Karen Donfried is the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.