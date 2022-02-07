event
Carnegie Europe

Democracy: A Geopolitical Priority for Europe?

Mon. February 7th, 2022
Live online

In 2021, the European Union promised to strengthen democracy support through initiatives like Team Europe Democracy.

The question now is whether it will follow through on these promises in 2022.

Join Carnegie Europe and the European Partnership for Democracy for a discussion on the findings of their joint publication, “European Democracy Support Annual Review 2021.” Jenny OhlssonChiara Adamo, and Ken Godfrey will discuss whether and how the EU can foster democracy at home and abroad. Richard Youngs will moderate.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe.

This event is part of the European Democracy Hub initiative run by Carnegie Europe and the European Partnership for Democracy.

This event has received funding from the European Union.

IMGXYZ9174IMGZYX

DemocracyForeign PolicyEastern EuropeWestern EuropeEuropeIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Jenny Ohlsson

Jenny Ohlsson is state secretary for International Development Cooperation in Sweden.

Chiara Adamo

Chiara Adamo is acting director for Human Development, Migration, Governance, and Peace at the European Commission's Directorate General for International Partnerships.

Ken Godfrey

Executive Director, European Partnership for Democracy

Ken Godfrey isthe executive director of the European Partnership for Democracy.

Richard Youngs

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy.