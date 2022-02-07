Democracy: A Geopolitical Priority for Europe?

In 2021, the European Union promised to strengthen democracy support through initiatives like Team Europe Democracy.

The question now is whether it will follow through on these promises in 2022.

Join Carnegie Europe and the European Partnership for Democracy for a discussion on the findings of their joint publication, “European Democracy Support Annual Review 2021.” Jenny Ohlsson, Chiara Adamo, and Ken Godfrey will discuss whether and how the EU can foster democracy at home and abroad. Richard Youngs will moderate.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe.

This event is part of the European Democracy Hub initiative run by Carnegie Europe and the European Partnership for Democracy.

This event has received funding from the European Union.

