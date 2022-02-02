event
Friends With Strategic Benefits: Decoding the Putin-Xi Summit

Wed. February 2nd, 2022
Against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first post-pandemic visit to China is of major significance. Sino-Russian relations have flourished in recent years, with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping presiding over a rapid expansion of military, economic, financial, and technological ties.

  • Will the escalation of the war in Ukraine drive Beijing and Moscow even closer together?
  • Is Beijing prepared to provide financial assistance to Moscow and to expand cooperation in the energy realm that might help the Russian economy withstand the pain of Western sanctions?
  • Would such cooperation further tilt the balance in Beijing’s favor, given the increasingly asymmetrical nature of the Sino-Russian relationship?

Join Erica Downs, Evan Feigenbaum, and Alexander Gabuev as they decode the upcoming Putin-Xi summit and assess the future trajectory of Sino-Russian relations. Andrew S. Weiss will moderate.

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.