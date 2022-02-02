Friends With Strategic Benefits: Decoding the Putin-Xi Summit

Registration
Against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first post-pandemic visit to China is of major significance. Sino-Russian relations have flourished in recent years, with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping presiding over a rapid expansion of military, economic, financial, and technological ties.
- Will the escalation of the war in Ukraine drive Beijing and Moscow even closer together?
- Is Beijing prepared to provide financial assistance to Moscow and to expand cooperation in the energy realm that might help the Russian economy withstand the pain of Western sanctions?
- Would such cooperation further tilt the balance in Beijing’s favor, given the increasingly asymmetrical nature of the Sino-Russian relationship?
Join Erica Downs, Evan Feigenbaum, and Alexander Gabuev as they decode the upcoming Putin-Xi summit and assess the future trajectory of Sino-Russian relations. Andrew S. Weiss will moderate.