Friends With Strategic Benefits: Decoding the Putin-Xi Summit

Against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first post-pandemic visit to China is of major significance. Sino-Russian relations have flourished in recent years, with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping presiding over a rapid expansion of military, economic, financial, and technological ties.

Will the escalation of the war in Ukraine drive Beijing and Moscow even closer together?

Is Beijing prepared to provide financial assistance to Moscow and to expand cooperation in the energy realm that might help the Russian economy withstand the pain of Western sanctions?

Would such cooperation further tilt the balance in Beijing’s favor, given the increasingly asymmetrical nature of the Sino-Russian relationship?

