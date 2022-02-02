event

How Do States Seek the Bomb?

Wed. February 2nd, 2022
Live Online

Most nuclear proliferation scholarship focuses on why states seek nuclear weapons. The question of how nuclear aspirants attempt to acquire the bomb has received far less attention, but is in many ways more consequential for international peace and security. What strategies have states employed to develop nuclear weapons? And what are the implications of these strategies for proliferation and conflict dynamics?

Please join us for a conversation with Vipin Narang about his recently published book, Seeking the Bomb: Strategies of Nuclear Proliferation. He will be joined by Eliza Gheorghe and Ariel (Eli) Levite. Fiona Cunningham will moderate.

Nuclear PolicyEconomy
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Vipin Narang

Nonresident Scholar, Nuclear Policy Program

Vipin Narang was a nonresident scholar in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Eliza Gheorghe

Eliza Gheorghe is an assistant professor in the International Relations Department at Bilkent University.

Ariel (Eli) Levite

Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program, Technology and International Affairs Program

Levite was the principal deputy director general for policy at the Israeli Atomic Energy Commission from 2002 to 2007.

Fiona Cunningham

Nonresident Scholar, Nuclear Policy Program

Fiona Cunningham is a nonresident scholar in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and an assistant professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania. She was a Stanton Nuclear Security Fellow in 2020-21.