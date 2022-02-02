How Do States Seek the Bomb?

Most nuclear proliferation scholarship focuses on why states seek nuclear weapons. The question of how nuclear aspirants attempt to acquire the bomb has received far less attention, but is in many ways more consequential for international peace and security. What strategies have states employed to develop nuclear weapons? And what are the implications of these strategies for proliferation and conflict dynamics?

Please join us for a conversation with Vipin Narang about his recently published book, Seeking the Bomb: Strategies of Nuclear Proliferation. He will be joined by Eliza Gheorghe and Ariel (Eli) Levite. Fiona Cunningham will moderate.