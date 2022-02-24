Japan in Central Asia: Declining Partner or Key Player?

Japan is one of the most long-standing and consistent foreign partners of Central Asia, though its role in the region has been overshadowed in recent years by those of Russia and China. For decades, Tokyo supported regionalization processes in Central Asia, and was the first foreign partner to introduce the C5+1 cooperation format that many other nations use today.

Although the focus of Japan’s foreign policy in the region has shifted over time, Tokyo’s presence there has given the five Central Asian nations the opportunity to diversify and decolonize their connection with the world. Japan also plays an important role in technology transfer to the region, and as an educational and labor migration destination for Central Asians.

What is Japan’s role in Central Asia’s multilateral foreign policy?

Has the political crisis in Afghanistan changed Tokyo's interests in the region?

In which areas is Japan irreplaceable for its Central Asian partners?

Please join Timur Dadabaev, Tomohiko Uyama, and Temur Umarov to discuss these issues.

The event was held in English with simultaneous interpretation into Russian.