What Next for U.S.-Taiwan Economic Cooperation?

A year into the Biden administration, the U.S.-Taiwan trade relationship has experienced only modest gains, not the broader negotiated agreements for which many in the United States and Taiwan have long hoped. How can officials ensure the economic relationship reaches its potential? Should Washington and Taipei look beyond a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) and consider broader steps to secure a stronger trade, investment, and innovation partnership, including by negotiating and promoting shared standards, principles, and understandings?



Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for a special conversation featuring U.S. and Taiwan-based practitioners and thought-leaders in a discussion of promising ideas, initiatives, and policy innovations in trade relations between the United States and Taiwan.

This event is co-sponsored by the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research.