What Next for U.S.-Taiwan Economic Cooperation?

Thu. February 17th, 2022
Live Online

A year into the Biden administration, the U.S.-Taiwan trade relationship has experienced only modest gains, not the broader negotiated agreements for which many in the United States and Taiwan have long hoped.  How can officials ensure the economic relationship reaches its potential? Should Washington and Taipei look beyond a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) and consider broader steps to secure a stronger trade, investment, and innovation partnership, including by negotiating and promoting shared standards, principles, and understandings?
 
Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for a special conversation featuring U.S. and Taiwan-based practitioners and thought-leaders in a discussion of promising ideas, initiatives, and policy innovations in trade relations between the United States and Taiwan.

This event is co-sponsored by the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Roy C. Lee

Roy Lee is senior deputy executive director and associate research fellow at the Taiwan WTO & RTA Center of the Chung Hua Institution of Economic Research.

Tristan Y.J. Liu

Tristan Y.J. Liu is the vice president of Taipei University of Marine Technology and the president of Taiwan Think Tank. He previously served as director general of the Economic Development Bureau of Taichung City.

Barbara Weisel

Barbara Weisel is a managing director at Rock Creek Global Advisors. She previously served as assistant U.S. trade representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

Andrew Wylegala

Andrew Wylegala has led the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) since April 2021. He previously served as a senior foreign commercial service officer, concluding with assignments to the National Defense University and the U.S. Missions to Tokyo and Hong Kong.