Africa’s Changing Role in the United Kingdom’s Foreign Policy

The United Kingdom’s March 2021 Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy set out the UK’s thematic and regional priorities for its external relations in the twenty-first century. UK foreign policy is undergoing a major transformation, redefining the country’s relationship to the rest of the world with significant implications beyond controversial foreign aid cuts for developing countries in Africa. The 2021 UK integrated review will fundamentally shape the UK’s engagement with a continent that has deep historical ties from the colonial era, a large diasporic presence, and long-standing economic ties with Britain. How should those interested in African progress, both on the continent and beyond, navigate the UK’s new strategy for competing in an emerging multipolar era?

The Carnegie Africa Program is pleased to invite you to the launch of our latest paper, "Sign of the Times: How the United Kingdom’s Integrated Review Affects Relations with Africa." International aid expert and paper co-author Jonathan Glennie will join Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi and Nicholas Westcott to discuss Africa’s changing role in the UK’s foreign policy. Carnegie Africa Program director and paper co-author Zainab Usman will moderate.