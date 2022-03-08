event
Carnegie Europe

Erdoğan’s Turkey Explained

Tue. March 8th, 2022
Live Online

Since coming to power in 2002, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has overseen a radical transformation of the country. Under his leadership, Ankara has parted ways with the United States and Europe, embraced Russia and other revisionist powers, and transformed from a frail democratic regime into an authoritarian one.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine presents Erdoğan with a major conundrum: how to balance Turkey’s ambivalent relationship with Moscow and Ankara’s erratic allegiance to NATO.

To analyze the political trajectory of Erdoğan’s regime, discuss the current state of affairs, and look ahead to Turkey’s 2023 presidential election, Carnegie Europe is pleased to invite you to a conversation with Dimitar Bechev, author of “Turkey Under Erdoğan: How a Country Turned from Democracy and the West,” Asli Aydıntaşbaş, and Marc Pierini. Rosa Balfour will moderate.


To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet us at @Carnegie_Europe.

DemocracyMiddle EastTürkiye
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Asli Aydıntaşbaş

European Council on Foreign Relations

Asli Aydıntaşbaş is a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Dimitar Bechev

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Bechev is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, where he focuses on EU enlargement, the Western Balkans, and Eastern Europe.

Marc Pierini

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Pierini is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.