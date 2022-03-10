Political Violence and Our Democratic Future

Civil wars have risen over the last decade, and 2020 witnessed the most active conflicts in recent history. Coups have returned with a vengeance. Troubling patterns have begun to emerge on our own soil, where partisan violence and hate crimes have been rising sharply. What conditions make a country ripe for political violence? Can we forecast what form that violence might take? And what can be done to avoid a more violent future for the United States?

Carnegie senior fellow Rachel Kleinfeld will moderate a discussion with leading conflict experts Barbara Walter and Scott Gates as they discuss the themes in Walter's bestselling book, How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them.