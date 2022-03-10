event

South Korea’s National Security Policy After the 2022 Election

Thu. March 10th, 2022
Live Online

South Koreans go to the polls on March 9 to elect a new president. Facing a growing nuclear threat from North Korea, an increasingly assertive China, and questions about South Korea’s alliances in the region, what direction will the next president take South Korea’s national security policy?

Join Carnegie’s Asia and Nuclear Policy Programs for analysis of the election results and its implications for South Korea’s foreign and defense policy in Asia and the Korea-U.S. alliance. The conversation will feature Evan Feigenbaum, Karl Friedhoff, Lami Kim, and Chung Min Lee. Toby Dalton will moderate. 

This event is sponsored by the Korea Foundation. 

Nuclear Policy
Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Karl Friedhoff

Karl Friedhoff is the Marshall M. Bouton fellow for Asia Studies at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

Lami Kim

Lami Kim is an assistant professor in the Department of National Security and Strategy at the U.S. Army War College, a US-Korea nextgen scholar at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and an adjunct fellow at Pacific Forum.

Chung Min Lee

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Chung Min Lee is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Asia Program. He is an expert on Korean and Northeast Asian security, defense, intelligence, and crisis management.

Toby Dalton

Senior Fellow and Co-director, Nuclear Policy Program

Toby Dalton is a senior fellow and co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment. An expert on nonproliferation and nuclear energy, his work addresses regional security challenges and the evolution of the global nuclear order.