South Korea’s National Security Policy After the 2022 Election

South Koreans go to the polls on March 9 to elect a new president. Facing a growing nuclear threat from North Korea, an increasingly assertive China, and questions about South Korea’s alliances in the region, what direction will the next president take South Korea’s national security policy?

Join Carnegie’s Asia and Nuclear Policy Programs for analysis of the election results and its implications for South Korea’s foreign and defense policy in Asia and the Korea-U.S. alliance. The conversation will feature Evan Feigenbaum, Karl Friedhoff, Lami Kim, and Chung Min Lee. Toby Dalton will moderate.

This event is sponsored by the Korea Foundation.