event

The Fight for Peace after Polarization: A Conversation with John Avlon

Tue. March 1st, 2022
Live Online

Only one president in American history has had to rebuild a divided nation. In the weeks before his death, Abraham Lincoln crafted plans to knit together the sinews of a country at war with itself. While a bullet and an ideologically opposed vice president shattered the fragile hopes of the era, Lincoln’s plans inspired peace in Europe after World War II. Could they also inform our nation today?

Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for a special program featuring Rachel Kleinfeld and John Avlon to discuss his newest book, Lincoln and the Fight for Peace.

Political ReformDemocracySecurityNorth AmericaUnited States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

John Avlon

John Avlon is a senior political analyst and anchor at CNN. He is an award-winning columnist and the author of Independent Nation, Wingnuts, Washington’s Farewell, and Lincoln and the Fight for Peace. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief and managing director of The Daily Beast and served as chief speechwriter for the Mayor of New York during the attacks of 9/11. He lives with his wife Margaret Hoover and their two children in New York.

Rachel Kleinfeld

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and governance in democracies experiencing polarization, violence, and other governance problems.