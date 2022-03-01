The Fight for Peace after Polarization: A Conversation with John Avlon

Only one president in American history has had to rebuild a divided nation. In the weeks before his death, Abraham Lincoln crafted plans to knit together the sinews of a country at war with itself. While a bullet and an ideologically opposed vice president shattered the fragile hopes of the era, Lincoln’s plans inspired peace in Europe after World War II. Could they also inform our nation today?



Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for a special program featuring Rachel Kleinfeld and John Avlon to discuss his newest book, Lincoln and the Fight for Peace.