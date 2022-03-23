event
U.S.-China Relations One Year Into the Biden Presidency

Wed. March 23rd, 2022
Live Online

Over a year since President Joe Biden assumed office, U.S.-China relations remain on edge. The Xi-Biden summit in November 2021, as well as high-level meetings in Anchorage, Beijing, and Rome yielded few, if any, breakthroughs. Critical trade and technology issues remain unresolved. China’s refusal to oppose Russia over the invasion of Ukraine threatens to further undermine U.S.-China ties. How will developments in Ukraine impact U.S.-China relations?  How will the United States and China find a way to reduce trade and technology tensions? Fifty years after Nixon’s visit to China, how can U.S.-China relations find a more stable equilibrium? 
 
Paul Haenle will moderate a discussion with American, Chinese, and Singaporean scholars on prospects for key issues in U.S.-China relations and implications for Asian geopolitics. 

This panel is the third of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2021-2022 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast. 

Sheena Chestnut Greitens

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Sheena Chestnut Greitens is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

William Choong

Senior Fellow, ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute

William Choong is a senior fellow in the Regional Strategic and Political Studies Programme at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. His research Interests include Northeast Asia, U.S.-China relations, and the Indo-Pacific.

Tong Zhao

Senior Fellow, Carnegie China, Nuclear Policy Program

Tong Zhao is a senior fellow with the Nuclear Policy Program and Carnegie China, Carnegie’s East Asia-based research center on contemporary China. Formerly based in Beijing, he now conducts research in Washington on strategic security issues.

Paul Haenle

Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair, Carnegie China

Paul Haenle held the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore. He served as the White House China director on the National Security Council staffs of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.