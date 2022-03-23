U.S.-China Relations One Year Into the Biden Presidency

Over a year since President Joe Biden assumed office, U.S.-China relations remain on edge. The Xi-Biden summit in November 2021, as well as high-level meetings in Anchorage, Beijing, and Rome yielded few, if any, breakthroughs. Critical trade and technology issues remain unresolved. China’s refusal to oppose Russia over the invasion of Ukraine threatens to further undermine U.S.-China ties. How will developments in Ukraine impact U.S.-China relations? How will the United States and China find a way to reduce trade and technology tensions? Fifty years after Nixon’s visit to China, how can U.S.-China relations find a more stable equilibrium?



Paul Haenle will moderate a discussion with American, Chinese, and Singaporean scholars on prospects for key issues in U.S.-China relations and implications for Asian geopolitics.

This panel is the third of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2021-2022 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.