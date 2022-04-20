Africa’s Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery: Insights from Ghana and Nigeria

The economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been severe for parts of the African continent, exacerbating existing fiscal and socio-economic challenges. Although African economies are slowly recovering, that recovery is constrained by low vaccination rates, tight fiscal space, unequal access to external finance, and increasing debt vulnerabilities. The disruption of global trade flows and commodity markets by the situation in Ukraine is adding more pressures. Still, African governments have undertaken a wide range of initiatives to provide relief to their citizens and position their economies on the path to resilience and prosperity.

Join the Carnegie Africa Program and The ONE Campaign for an in-depth discussion of the way forward for Africa’s post-pandemic economic recovery. We are honored to host the Honorable Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Nigeria’s minister of finance, budget and national planning, and the Honorable Kenneth Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s minister for finance and economic planning, for a special program on the sidelines of the 2022 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.