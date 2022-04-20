event

Africa’s Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery: Insights from Ghana and Nigeria

Wed. April 20th, 2022
Live Online

The economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been severe for parts of the African continent, exacerbating existing fiscal and socio-economic challenges. Although African economies are slowly recovering, that recovery is constrained by low vaccination rates, tight fiscal space, unequal access to external finance, and increasing debt vulnerabilities. The disruption of global trade flows and commodity markets by the situation in Ukraine is adding more pressures. Still, African governments have undertaken a wide range of initiatives to provide relief to their citizens and position their economies on the path to resilience and prosperity.

Join the Carnegie Africa Program and The ONE Campaign for an in-depth discussion of the way forward for Africa’s post-pandemic economic recovery. We are honored to host the Honorable Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Nigeria’s minister of finance, budget and national planning, and the Honorable Kenneth Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s minister for finance and economic planning, for a special program on the sidelines of the 2022 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

event speakers

Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed

The Honorable Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed is Nigeria's minister of finance, budget, and national planning.

Kenneth Ofori-Atta

The Honorable Kenneth Ofori-Atta is Ghana's minister for finance and economic planning.

Vera Songwe

Vera Songwe is the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and the 9th serving Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

Gayle E. Smith

Gayle E. Smith is CEO of the ONE Campaign. She has served as a top advisor on international issues for three American presidents and is one of the world’s leading experts on global development and global health security.

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Camille Richardson

Camille Richardson is the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of the Middle East and Africa at the International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce.