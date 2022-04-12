China-EU Relations Amid the Ukraine Crisis

Beijing and Brussels have long been at odds over human rights issues and economic practices. The recent EU-China summit ended without significant breakthroughs, as the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment remains unsigned. Now, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could further jeopardize any future cooperation. How will the war in Ukraine impact China-EU relations going forward? Where does Europe stand amid ongoing U.S.-China competition? And what are the possible pathways to cooperation between China and the EU?

Paul Haenle will moderate a discussion with Chinese, European, and Singaporean scholars on the key issues in China-EU relations and the geopolitical implications.

This panel is the fourth of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2021-2022 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.