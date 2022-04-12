event
China-EU Relations Amid the Ukraine Crisis

Tue. April 12th, 2022
Live Online

Beijing and Brussels have long been at odds over human rights issues and economic practices. The recent EU-China summit ended without significant breakthroughs, as the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment remains unsigned. Now, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could further jeopardize any future cooperation. How will the war in Ukraine impact China-EU relations going forward? Where does Europe stand amid ongoing U.S.-China competition? And what are the possible pathways to cooperation between China and the EU?

Paul Haenle will moderate a discussion with Chinese, European, and Singaporean scholars on the key issues in China-EU relations and the geopolitical implications.

This panel is the fourth of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2021-2022 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.

Yeo Lay Hwee

Yeo Lay Hwee is director of the European Union Centre in Singapore. She is also council secretary at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, adjunct fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, and part-time lecturer at the National University of Singapore.

Jia Qingguo

Jia Qingguo is professor and former dean of the School of International Studies of Peking University. He is also director of the Institute for Global Cooperation and Understanding and director of the Center for China and Global Governance at Peking University.

Philippe Le Corre

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, Europe Program

Philippe Le Corre was a nonresident senior fellow in the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Paul Haenle

Former Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair, Carnegie China

Paul Haenle held the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore. He served as the White House China director on the National Security Council staffs of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.