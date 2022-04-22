event

Greening the Global Economy: Opportunities for the U.S. and Taiwan

Fri. April 22nd, 2022
Live Online

The Biden administration has identified climate and the environment as top strategic, diplomatic, and economic priorities for the United States. This should mean new opportunities for U.S.-Taiwan collaboration, as well as broader international coordination, but what will it look like in action? 
 
Join Carnegie for a discussion on opportunities for Taiwan and U.S.-Taiwan relations in developing innovative green technology, finance collaboration, and joint opportunities for coordination with third players on climate-relevant goals.

EconomyTradeClimate ChangeForeign PolicyTechnologyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaTaiwan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Henning Gloystein

Henning Gloystein is director of energy, climate, and resources at the Eurasia Group. He covers geopolitical risk in oil and natural gas supplies, the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, and the environmental pressures of Asia's huge populations on natural resources.

Chien-shih Huang

Chien-shih Huang is an assistant professor in the Graduate Institute of National Development at National Taiwan University. His research investigates how organizational issues influence subnational governments’ policy adoption and communication in the field of environmental policy by using social network analysis and experimental design.

John Chung-En Liu

John Chung-En Liu is an associate professor of sociology in the International Degree Program in Climate Change and Sustainable Development at National Taiwan University. Liu examines climate policy from a sociological perspective and is a close observer of Taiwan's pursuit of net-zero carbon emissions.

Jane Nakano

Jane Nakano is a senior fellow in the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Her research interests include U.S. energy policy; global market and policy developments concerning natural gas, nuclear energy, and critical minerals; and energy security and climate issues in the Asia-Pacific region.