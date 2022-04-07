event

Technology Governance in the Age of Cloud Dependence

Thu. April 7th, 2022
The digital transformation—specifically the growth of cloud services—makes organizations of all sizes more agile and secure, simplifies commerce and communications, and fuels innovation and dramatic economic change. But, this transformation also exacerbates some digital policy challenges around security and resilience, consumer protection, sustainability, and human rights. While governments around the world have attempted to tackle these issues, the private sector’s ownership of this technology and its inherent defiance of national borders makes governance exceedingly difficult. Join Carnegie for a conversation on how governments in Africa and Europe are navigating the opportunities and risks of cloud dependence, the complex technology policy landscape, and intersection between the private and public sectors.

Nanjira Sambuli

Nonresident Scholar, Technology and International Affairs

Nanjira Sambuli is a nonresident scholar in the Technology and International Affairs Program. She is a researcher, policy analyst and strategist studying the unfolding, gendered impacts of digitalization/ICT adoption on governance, diplomacy, media, entrepreneurship, and culture, especially in Africa.

Marietje Schaake

Ariel (Eli) Levite

Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program, Technology and International Affairs Program

Levite was the principal deputy director general for policy at the Israeli Atomic Energy Commission from 2002 to 2007.