The Context of a Refugee Return in Syria

The growing crisis in Ukraine is creating millions of refugees. Pressure on aid budgets that were already stretched by Covid-19, and dwindling political bandwidth, is likely to have a knock-on impact on Syria's more-than 6.5m million refugees and 6 million internally displaced persons. As Syria's conflict enters its eleventh year, conditions inside the country and across the region continue to decline, with push factors leading to displacement increasing, while the conditions inside the country remain unchanged. According to multiple reports documenting the abuse of returnees, conditions remain wholly unsuitable for a safe, dignified, and voluntary return. Despite this, upcoming parliamentary elections in Lebanon and Turkey are fostering an environment increasingly amenable to anti-refugee rhetoric, which is generating pressure for a refugee return. This is then communicated to humanitarians working across the region who must walk the line between rights and a challenging operational environment. Syria's political process is not immune from a discussion of a refugee return, with UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen continuing to mention the need to facilitate returns during his Security Council briefings. Fewer resources, declining conditions, a political stalemate in Syria, and increased pressure on refugees themselves, mean that the issue of a refugee return to Syria will be increasingly troubled.

