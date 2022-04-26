The Geopolitics of Chips: Transatlantic Relations and the Case of Taiwan

Chips—the building blocks of all electronic devices—are the backbone of today’s interconnected society. They are also strategic assets in key technological and industrial global value chains, which have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The technological and geopolitical importance of chips, which are now in short supply, is at the center of discussions in the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council. As the EU and the United States work toward strengthening cooperation in this field, it is worth understanding how and why semiconductor sovereignty transcends economic interdependence and strategic partnerships. Taiwan—the world’s leading chips producer—offers a relevant case study in the geopolitical risks associated with technological dependencies.

Join Carnegie Europe for a discussion on the geopolitics of chips featuring Marjory S. Blumenthal, Raluca Csernatoni, and Giuseppe Izzo. Jamil Anderlini will moderate.

