Carnegie Europe

The Geopolitics of Chips: Transatlantic Relations and the Case of Taiwan

Tue. April 26th, 2022
Live Online

Chips—the building blocks of all electronic devices—are the backbone of today’s interconnected society. They are also strategic assets in key technological and industrial global value chains, which have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The technological and geopolitical importance of chips, which are now in short supply, is at the center of discussions in the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council. As the EU and the United States work toward strengthening cooperation in this field, it is worth understanding how and why semiconductor sovereignty transcends economic interdependence and strategic partnerships. Taiwan—the world’s leading chips producer—offers a relevant case study in the geopolitical risks associated with technological dependencies.

Join Carnegie Europe for a discussion on the geopolitics of chips featuring Marjory S. Blumenthal, Raluca Csernatoni, and Giuseppe Izzo. Jamil Anderlini will moderate.

event speakers

Marjory S Blumenthal

Senior Fellow and Director Technology and International Affairs Program

Marjory S. Blumenthal was a senior fellow and the director of the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Raluca Csernatoni

Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Csernatoni is a fellow at Carnegie Europe, where she specializes on European security and defense, as well as emerging disruptive technologies.

Giuseppe Izzo

Giuseppe Izzo is regional vice president and managing director of Taiwan operations at STMicroelectronics' Asia Pacific Region.

Jamil Anderlini

Jamil Anderlini is POLITICO Europe’s editor-in-chief.