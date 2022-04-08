event

The Shifting Global Balance of Autocracy and Democracy

Fri. April 8th, 2022
Live Online

According to the 2022 Varieties of Democracy annual report, in 2021 the world experienced the lowest levels of democracy the world has seen in thirty years. In fact, the world has not recorded so few democratizing countries since 1978—with only fifteen democratizing countries last year, just 3 percent of the world population. Moreover, autocratization continues to adapt and evolve, marked by the growing use of polarization as a political strategy, the continuing rise of misinformation, and the surge in military coups. 

Join Carnegie and the Varieties of Democracy Institute (V-Dem) for a probing conversation of the troubling global landscape of democracy and autocracy featuring Staffan I. Lindberg and Thomas Carothers and moderated by Saskia Brechenmacher.

event speakers

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Saskia Brechenmacher

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Saskia Brechenmacher is a PhD candidate and Gates Cambridge scholar at the University of Cambridge and a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where her research focuses on gender, civil society, and democratic governance.

Staffan I. Lindberg

Staffan I. Lindberg is director of the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute and professor of political science at the University of Gothenburg.