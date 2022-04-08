The Shifting Global Balance of Autocracy and Democracy

According to the 2022 Varieties of Democracy annual report, in 2021 the world experienced the lowest levels of democracy the world has seen in thirty years. In fact, the world has not recorded so few democratizing countries since 1978—with only fifteen democratizing countries last year, just 3 percent of the world population. Moreover, autocratization continues to adapt and evolve, marked by the growing use of polarization as a political strategy, the continuing rise of misinformation, and the surge in military coups.

Join Carnegie and the Varieties of Democracy Institute (V-Dem) for a probing conversation of the troubling global landscape of democracy and autocracy featuring Staffan I. Lindberg and Thomas Carothers and moderated by Saskia Brechenmacher.