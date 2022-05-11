event
China’s Growing Role in the Middle East

Wed. May 11th, 2022
As the United States reduces its footprint in the Middle East, China is stepping up its diplomatic and economic engagement in the region. Beijing has already struck notable deals with longstanding U.S. partners such as Saudi Arabia while maintaining strong ties to Iran. How will regional countries navigate intensifying U.S.-China competition? What role will China play on economic, diplomatic, and security issues in the Middle East? And how might the United States respond to Beijing’s growing influence in the region?

Paul Haenle will moderate a discussion with Chinese, Middle Eastern, and Singaporean scholars on the key issues in China-Middle East relations and the geopolitical implications. 

This panel is the fifth of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2021-2022 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast. 

Paul Haenle

Former Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair, Carnegie China

Paul Haenle held the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore. He served as the White House China director on the National Security Council staffs of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Amr Hamzawy

Director, Middle East Program

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie Middle East Program. His research and writings focus on governance in the Middle East and North Africa, social vulnerability, and the different roles of governments and civil societies in the region.

Bilahari Kausikan

Bilahari Kausikan is chairman of the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore. Previously, he was ambassador-at-large and policy advisor at Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He Wenping

He Wenping is a professor at the Institute of West Asian and African Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.