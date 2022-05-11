China’s Growing Role in the Middle East

As the United States reduces its footprint in the Middle East, China is stepping up its diplomatic and economic engagement in the region. Beijing has already struck notable deals with longstanding U.S. partners such as Saudi Arabia while maintaining strong ties to Iran. How will regional countries navigate intensifying U.S.-China competition? What role will China play on economic, diplomatic, and security issues in the Middle East? And how might the United States respond to Beijing’s growing influence in the region?

Paul Haenle will moderate a discussion with Chinese, Middle Eastern, and Singaporean scholars on the key issues in China-Middle East relations and the geopolitical implications.

This panel is the fifth of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2021-2022 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.