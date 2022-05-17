event

Solving America’s One-of-a-Kind Murder Problem

Tue. May 17th, 2022
Live Online
The U.S. murder rate skyrocketed by nearly 30 percent in 2020—the highest recorded one-year rise in the country's modern history. Homicide rates rose yet again by another 5 percent in 2021. No other country has seen rising homicides like the United States. This spike in violent crime has also coincided with difficult conversations over race, criminal justice, and police reform. What is going on in the United States? And what can we learn from efforts abroad to stem violence while reforming the police and criminal justice systems? 

Join Carnegie’s Rachel Kleinfeld as she sits down with Thomas Abt and Robert Muggah to discuss these pressing questions and the innovative solutions that could help stem the flow of violent crime in the United States.

 
event speakers

Thomas Abt

Thomas Abt is a senior fellow with the Council on Criminal Justice in Washington, DC, where he chairs the Violent Crime Working Group. He is the author of Bleeding Out: The Devastating Consequences of Urban Violence - and a Bold New Plan for Peace in the Streets, published by Basic Books in June 2019. Abt’s work has been featured in major media outlets and his TED talk on saving lives by stopping violence has been viewed more than 200,000 times.

Rachel Kleinfeld

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and governance in democracies experiencing polarization, violence, and other governance problems.

Robert Muggah

Robert Muggah is the chief innovation officer and co-founder of the Igarapé Institute, a think and do tank working on data-driven safety and justice across Latin America and Africa. He is also principal of the SecDev Group, which is devoted to disrupting digital risk and strengthening cyber security. He has published seven books, and his three TED talks on cities have each been viewed over a million times and translated into more than twenty languages.