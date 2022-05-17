Solving America’s One-of-a-Kind Murder Problem

;

The U.S. murder rate skyrocketed by nearly 30 percent in 2020—the highest recorded one-year rise in the country's modern history. Homicide rates rose yet again by another 5 percent in 2021. No other country has seen rising homicides like the United States. This spike in violent crime has also coincided with difficult conversations over race, criminal justice, and police reform. What is going on in the United States? And what can we learn from efforts abroad to stem violence while reforming the police and criminal justice systems?

Join Carnegie’s Rachel Kleinfeld as she sits down with Thomas Abt and Robert Muggah to discuss these pressing questions and the innovative solutions that could help stem the flow of violent crime in the United States.