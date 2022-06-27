event

Twitter Spaces: Will Turkey Derail NATO Enlargement?

Mon. June 27th, 2022
Live on Twitter Spaces

As NATO leaders gather for their annual meeting, one question looms: Will Turkey derail Sweden’s and Finland’s membership bids? Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cited concerns over terrorism as the reason for the nation’s objection, but other factors—particularly domestic politics—are likely at play. But opposing Sweden’s and Finland’s bids could threaten Turkey’s carefully crafted balance between Russia and the West over the invasion of Ukraine and lead to serious consequences for a nation stuck between two worlds.

Join Carnegie for a timely discussion about Turkey’s motives in rejecting recent NATO bids and what the United States and European members can do to push them forward.

This event is hosted on Twitter Spaces. A Twitter account is not required to attend the event but is required to participate in live Q&A.

DemocracyEconomyTradeSecurityMilitaryMiddle EastTürkiyeEastern EuropeUkraineWestern EuropeIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Alper Coşkun

Senior Fellow, Europe Program

Alper Coşkun is a senior fellow in the Europe Program and leads the Türkiye and the World Project at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.

Judy Dempsey

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Dempsey is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe

Marc Pierini

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Pierini is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective.

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.