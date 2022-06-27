Twitter Spaces: Will Turkey Derail NATO Enlargement?

As NATO leaders gather for their annual meeting, one question looms: Will Turkey derail Sweden’s and Finland’s membership bids? Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cited concerns over terrorism as the reason for the nation’s objection, but other factors—particularly domestic politics—are likely at play. But opposing Sweden’s and Finland’s bids could threaten Turkey’s carefully crafted balance between Russia and the West over the invasion of Ukraine and lead to serious consequences for a nation stuck between two worlds.

Join Carnegie for a timely discussion about Turkey’s motives in rejecting recent NATO bids and what the United States and European members can do to push them forward.

This event is hosted on Twitter Spaces. A Twitter account is not required to attend the event but is required to participate in live Q&A.