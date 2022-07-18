event

Chinese Military Lessons from Ukraine

Mon. July 18th, 2022
While the Russian war on Ukraine captures the world’s attention, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is a particular student of the operations and strategies deployed in today’s conflict. China’s study of foreign military tactics is not new: the 1991 Gulf War had a seminal effect on Chinese views of technology in warfare—spurring military modernization. Subsequent conflicts, too, have yielded debates—and sometimes reforms—aimed at assimilating lessons to better prepare China’s armed forces to fight and win. 

As the Russian and Ukrainian militaries fight in Europe, what lessons are Chinese strategists, tacticians, and planners drawing for China’s future? Join us for a moderated conversation among three of the most trenchant observers of the Chinese armed forces. 

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Charles Hooper

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Charles Hooper is a nonresident scholar in the Asia Program.

Bonny Lin

Bonny Lin is a senior fellow for Asian security and director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Previously, she was at the RAND Corporation. She also served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense from 2015 to 2018, where she was director for Taiwan, country director for China, and senior adviser for China.

Joel Wuthnow

Joel Wuthnow is a senior research fellow in the Center for the Study of Chinese Military Affairs at the National Defense University and an adjunct professor in the Security Studies Program at Georgetown University.