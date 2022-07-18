Chinese Military Lessons from Ukraine

While the Russian war on Ukraine captures the world’s attention, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is a particular student of the operations and strategies deployed in today’s conflict. China’s study of foreign military tactics is not new: the 1991 Gulf War had a seminal effect on Chinese views of technology in warfare—spurring military modernization. Subsequent conflicts, too, have yielded debates—and sometimes reforms—aimed at assimilating lessons to better prepare China’s armed forces to fight and win.

As the Russian and Ukrainian militaries fight in Europe, what lessons are Chinese strategists, tacticians, and planners drawing for China’s future? Join us for a moderated conversation among three of the most trenchant observers of the Chinese armed forces.