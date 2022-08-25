event

Distinguished Speakers Series: Anja Manuel on International Order and Disorder

Thu. August 25th, 2022
Live Online

The international order is shifting. Besides COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to major crises that threaten global stability. While the European Union, the United States, and their allies and partners struggle to preserve peace in Europe, tensions are rising across the globe in the Taiwan Strait. To what degree has the world order shifted in 2022? How might the United States respond to intensifying challenges from Russia and China? How can the United States leverage the support of its allies and partners?

Paul Haenle will sit down with Anja Manuel to examine ongoing challenges to the global rules-based order. This discussion is the second of Carnegie China's 2022 Distinguished Speakers Series and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.

EconomyTradeSecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyGlobal GovernanceNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaChinaTaiwanRussiaEastern EuropeUkraineWestern EuropeNorth Korea
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Anja Manuel

is a former diplomat, author, and advisor on foreign policy. Manuel is Co-Founder of and Partner at Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC, a strategic consulting firm that helps US companies navigate international markets.

Paul Haenle

Former Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair, Carnegie China

Paul Haenle held the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore. He served as the White House China director on the National Security Council staffs of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.