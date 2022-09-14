Crises in Ukraine: Emerging Challenges for the Indo-Pacific

Registration
Vijay Gokhale
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Security Studies Program
Vijay Gokhale is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India and the former foreign secretary of India. He has worked extensively on matters relating to the Indo-Pacific region with a special emphasis on Chinese politics and diplomacy.
C. Raja Mohan
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie India
A leading analyst of India’s foreign policy, Mohan is also an expert on South Asian security, great-power relations in Asia, and arms control.
Indrani Bagchi
Indrani Bagchi is the diplomatic editor of Times of India. Indrani covers daily news on foreign affairs, the foreign office, as well as interpreting and analyzing global trends with an Indian perspective. She writes news stories; opinion articles; news features; and a blog, "Globespotting". She covers India, US, China, Pakistan, terrorism, nuclear weapons, and national security issues, among others. She joined the Times of India in 2004. Earlier, Indrani was associate editor for India Today, a premier news magazine. Indrani started her journalism career at The Statesman, where she was the weekend editor, before moving to The Economic Times in Calcutta to edit the Metro Magazine. Having graduated from Loreto College, Calcutta University, Indrani has been a Reuters Fellow at Oxford University. In 2010, Indrani was awarded the Chang Lin-Tien fellowship by the Asia Foundation to study US-China relations at Brookings Institution, Washington DC. She is a Fellow of the third class of the Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellowship and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.
Ashley Townshend
Senior Fellow Asia Program
Ashley Townshend was a senior fellow for Indo-Pacific security, directing research on regional strategy, defense policy, and alliances and partnerships.
Shibani Mehta
Senior Research Analyst, Security Studies Program
Shibani Mehta is a senior research analyst with the Security Studies Program at Carnegie India. Her research focuses on the India-China boundary dispute with the purpose of analyzing India’s foreign and security policy decision-making.