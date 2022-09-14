Crises in Ukraine: Emerging Challenges for the Indo-Pacific

The war in Ukraine has cast a long shadow on the Indo-Pacific. Countries in the region are faced with new challenges as they reorient their foreign policy. What do the deepening Russia-China ties mean for the Indo-Pacific? How will the war in Ukraine impact alliances and partnerships in the region? How does the conflict influence India’s strategic priorities and its global aspirations?

We hosted Vijay Gokhale, C. Raja Mohan, Indrani Bagchi, and Ashley Townshend for a discussion on the emerging challenges for the Indo-Pacific. The talk was moderated by Shibani Mehta.