Globalization for an Inclusive World

Mon. September 5th, 2022
Globalization has been a driving force of growth and wealth, enabling countries to diversify their economies and fight poverty.

But it has also heightened inequality within and among nation-states. This pitfall has engendered deep-seated frustrations with globalization and empowered populist and nativist parties who threaten the integrity of democracy around the world.

To mitigate globalization’s negative effects and capitalize on its advantages, international governance must be reformed in the fields of trade, data and technology, finance, tax, and climate change.

Carnegie Europe is pleased to invite you to a panel discussion about the political and economic ramifications of globalization with Daron Acemoglu, Tina Fordham, and Sinan Ülgen, author of a recent Carnegie Europe report entitled “Rewiring Globalization.Bobby Ghosh will moderate.

Daron Acemoglu

Daron Acemoglu is professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Tina Fordham

Tina Fordham is a geopolitical strategist and advisor, and founder of Fordham Global Foresight.

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.

Bobby Ghosh

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs.