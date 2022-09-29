event

Is Putin Throwing Down the Gauntlet?

Thu. September 29th, 2022
In Person, Washington, DC, and Live Online

Momentum in the trajectory of the war in Ukraine is shifting in Kyiv’s favor. Russia’s response to the rout of its forces has been swift: “partial” mobilization, a headlong push to annex Russian-occupied territories, and the brandishing of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.  

But nothing is predictable about this war.  Mobilization is sparking widespread anger and protests. Russians are finally waking up to the horrors of war now that their sons’ and husbands’ lives are at stake. What will the Kremlin do next? Is Putin’s regime threatened at home? What is Kyiv’s strategy after the recent stunning successes? What do these events mean for the U.S. and the West? 

Please join Carnegie’s Alexander Baunov and Alexander Gabuev and Andrea Kendall-Taylor of the Center for a New American Security for an in-depth conversation about these developments and the outlook for the near future. The conversation will be moderated by Michael Crowley.  

SecurityRussia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers
Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev

Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.

Alexander Baunov

Senior Fellow, Editor-in-Chief, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Baunov is a senior fellow and editor-in-chief at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Andrea Kendall-Taylor

Andrea Kendall-Taylor is a senior fellow and director of the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security. Prior to her research post, she served for eight years as a senior intelligence officer at the National Intelligence Council and the Central Intelligence Agency.

Michael Crowley

Michael Crowley is a diplomatic correspondent in the Washington bureau of the New York Times. He joined the Times in 2019 as a White House correspondent during the Trump administration, after serving as the White House and national security editor at Politico.