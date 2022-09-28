South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Partnership: A Model for Climate Financing for Africa?

The Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) between South Africa and Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union was one of the most notable outcomes of COP26 to support South Africa’s phase-out of coal. With other countries looking to follow South Africa’s model, there are questions over how more vulnerable developing countries with less clout—such as small island countries in the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and the Pacific as well as low-income economies around the world—can negotiate such deals. How can wealthy countries aid small states in their own green transitions? And how can these deals complement multilateral, global initiatives on climate action?

Join Carnegie’s Africa Program and the African Climate Foundation for a panel discussion covering negotiations of the JETP, progress toward implementation in South Africa, implications for other African countries, and the changing role of the international community in mobilizing climate finance.