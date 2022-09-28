event

South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Partnership: A Model for Climate Financing for Africa?

Wed. September 28th, 2022
Live Online from Cape Town, South Africa

The Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) between South Africa and Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union was one of the most notable outcomes of COP26 to support South Africa’s phase-out of coal. With other countries looking to follow South Africa’s model, there are questions over how more vulnerable developing countries with less clout—such as small island countries in the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and the Pacific as well as low-income economies around the world—can negotiate such deals. How can wealthy countries aid small states in their own green transitions? And how can these deals complement multilateral, global initiatives on climate action?

Join Carnegie’s Africa Program and the African Climate Foundation for a panel discussion covering negotiations of the JETP, progress toward implementation in South Africa, implications for other African countries, and the changing role of the international community in mobilizing climate finance.

Climate ChangeSouthern, Eastern, and Western AfricaNorth America
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Faten Aggad

Faten Aggad is the senior advisor on climate diplomacy and geopolitics at the African Climate Foundation (ACF). Prior to joining the ACF in 2022, Faten served as the senior advisor to the African Union High Representative on future relations with the European Union.

Rudi Dicks

Rudi Dicks is head of the Project Management Office in the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa. Rudi is responsible for supporting the implementation of the Presidential Jobs Summit Framework agreement, the Presidents Youth Employment Initiative as well as unblocking regulatory challenges that impact on employment an economic growth.

Saliem Fakir

Saliem Fakir is executive director of the African Climate Foundation. Prior to establishing the ACF, Saliem served as the head of the Policy and Futures Unit of WWF South Africa. He was a senior lecturer at the Department of Public Administration and Planning and an associate director for the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy at Stellenbosch University.

Edo Mahendra

Edo Mahendra is a special advisor to the Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia. He advises the government on policies related to energy transition, carbon pricing, and maritime sector industrialization.

Fatou Thiam Sow

Fatou Thiam Sow is the Planning and Studies Unit lead at the Ministry of Oil and Energy in Senegal. Heading a team composed of statisticians, economists, and planners, as well as sectoral focal points, she is responsible for coordinating the development of energy policy as well as the Energy Information System which publishes analytical reports on the energy sector.

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.