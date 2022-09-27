event

Why We Fight: The Roots of War and the Paths to Peace

Tue. September 27th, 2022
Live Online

Russia's war in Ukraine illustrates a greater problem: after years of decline, wars are becoming more prevalent. Gang and rebel groups have increased their strength in the wake of COVID-19. Organized violence is one of the most destructive forces against life, human freedom, and poverty reduction. What can be done to make it less likely? In his new book, Why We Fight: The Roots of War and the Paths to Peace, Chris Blattman answers this key question and offers five causes for violence that dismiss common explanations such as poverty and rampant armaments. 

Join Rachel Kleinfeld as she welcomes Chris Blattman to discuss his book and examine how to better explain and predict violence, from international wars to gang battles and even political violence in the United States. Blattman and Kleinfeld will also consider what can be done to reverse current trends and improve the likelihood of peace. 

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Chris Blattman

Chris Blattman is the Ramalee E. Pearson Professor of Global Conflict Studies at the University of Chicago’s Pearson Institute and Harris Public Policy. He is an economist and political scientist who studies violence, crime, and underdevelopment. His most recent book is Why We Fight: The Roots of War and the Paths to Peace.

Rachel Kleinfeld

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and governance in democracies experiencing polarization, violence, and other governance problems.