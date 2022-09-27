Russia's war in Ukraine illustrates a greater problem: after years of decline, wars are becoming more prevalent. Gang and rebel groups have increased their strength in the wake of COVID-19. Organized violence is one of the most destructive forces against life, human freedom, and poverty reduction. What can be done to make it less likely? In his new book, Why We Fight: The Roots of War and the Paths to Peace, Chris Blattman answers this key question and offers five causes for violence that dismiss common explanations such as poverty and rampant armaments.

Join Rachel Kleinfeld as she welcomes Chris Blattman to discuss his book and examine how to better explain and predict violence, from international wars to gang battles and even political violence in the United States. Blattman and Kleinfeld will also consider what can be done to reverse current trends and improve the likelihood of peace.