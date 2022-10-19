event

How to Combine Immigration and Democracy

Wed. October 19th, 2022
Live Online
 

People claim that massive flows of immigration and demographic change have been helping a wave of populist parties gain power from Italy and Sweden to the United States. But immigration and demographic change don’t affect politics—politicians who tell a powerful story about these forces do. 

Join Justin Gest, Natalia Banulescu-Bogdan, and Rachel Kleinfeld as they discuss Gest’s new book Majority Minority, and how immigration is affecting democratic politics around the world and in the United States. They will also discuss how governments and politicians can positively respond to shifting demographics in increasingly diverse societies.

event speakers

Natalia Banulescu-Bogdan

Natalia Banulescu-Bogdan is associate director of the International Program at the Migration Policy Institute, and a nonresident fellow with MPI Europe. Her areas of expertise include social cohesion and identity, public opinion and narratives, and the global governance of migration.

Justin Gest

Justin Gest is an associate professor of policy and government at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government. He is the author of six books and a variety of peer-reviewed articles on immigration and the politics of demographic change, including his newest, Majority Minority.

Rachel Kleinfeld

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and governance in democracies experiencing polarization, violence, and other governance problems.