How to Combine Immigration and Democracy

People claim that massive flows of immigration and demographic change have been helping a wave of populist parties gain power from Italy and Sweden to the United States. But immigration and demographic change don’t affect politics—politicians who tell a powerful story about these forces do.

Join Justin Gest, Natalia Banulescu-Bogdan, and Rachel Kleinfeld as they discuss Gest’s new book Majority Minority, and how immigration is affecting democratic politics around the world and in the United States. They will also discuss how governments and politicians can positively respond to shifting demographics in increasingly diverse societies.