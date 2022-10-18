event

Russian Information Warfare: A Conversation With Dr. Bilyana Lilly

Tue. October 18th, 2022
Live Online

It is no secret that the Kremlin uses offensive cyber operations against NATO members. What is often overlooked is the supplementary information warfare that the Russian government uses as a tool against democratic political infrastructure. Election disinformation, coup plots, and protests all fall under Moscow’s goal of creating conflict and chaos without passing the threshold of armed conflict. How does the Kremlin’s information warfare threaten democratic countries, and how can Western countries prepare for future Russian campaigns?

Join Carnegie senior fellow Gavin Wilde in a timely conversation with Dr. Bilyana Lilly, director of security intelligence and geostrategy at the Krebs Stamos Group, to discuss her new book, Russian Information Warfare: Assault on Democracies in the Cyber Wild West, examining the role of cyber operations and information warfare in Russia’s geopolitical aspirations, and how NATO members can defend themselves.

TechnologyNorth AmericaIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Bilyana Lilly

Bilyana Lilly engages and advises C-suite executives, government, and military leaders on ransomware, cyber threat intelligence, artificial intelligence, disinformation, and information warfare.

Gavin Wilde

Nonresident Fellow, Technology and International Affairs

Gavin Wilde is a nonresident fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He applies his expertise on Russia and information warfare to examine the strategic challenges posed by cyber and information operations, propaganda, and emerging technologies.