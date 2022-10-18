Russian Information Warfare: A Conversation With Dr. Bilyana Lilly

It is no secret that the Kremlin uses offensive cyber operations against NATO members. What is often overlooked is the supplementary information warfare that the Russian government uses as a tool against democratic political infrastructure. Election disinformation, coup plots, and protests all fall under Moscow’s goal of creating conflict and chaos without passing the threshold of armed conflict. How does the Kremlin’s information warfare threaten democratic countries, and how can Western countries prepare for future Russian campaigns?

Join Carnegie senior fellow Gavin Wilde in a timely conversation with Dr. Bilyana Lilly, director of security intelligence and geostrategy at the Krebs Stamos Group, to discuss her new book, Russian Information Warfare: Assault on Democracies in the Cyber Wild West, examining the role of cyber operations and information warfare in Russia’s geopolitical aspirations, and how NATO members can defend themselves.