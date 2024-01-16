Gavin Wilde is a nonresident fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He applies his expertise on Russia and information warfare to examine the strategic challenges posed by cyber and information operations, propaganda, and emerging technologies.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Wilde served on the National Security Council as director for Russia, Baltic, and Caucasus affairs. He also served in senior leadership, analytic, and linguist roles within the U.S. intelligence community for nearly fifteen years, generating insights for political leaders and military decisionmakers.

Wilde is also a nonresident fellow at Defense Priorities and an adjunct professor at the Alperovitch Institute for Cybersecurity Studies at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. His analysis has been featured in War on the Rocks, Foreign Affairs, Lawfare, Just Security, Texas National Security Review, and elsewhere.