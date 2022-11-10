A Conversation with Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Over the course of Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s tenure, there has been a remarkable flowering and diversification of U.S.-India relations. In the last three years, he has skillfully shepherded the relationship amid new and often unprecedented challenges arising from the global pandemic, economic convulsions, and the war in Ukraine.

Please join Ambassador Sandhu and Ashley J. Tellis for a discussion examining these global developments and the future of the relationship between the United States and India.