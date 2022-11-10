event

A Conversation with Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Thu. November 10th, 2022
Washington, DC

Over the course of Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s tenure, there has been a remarkable flowering and diversification of U.S.-India relations. In the last three years, he has skillfully shepherded the relationship amid new and often unprecedented challenges arising from the global pandemic, economic convulsions, and the war in Ukraine.

Please join Ambassador Sandhu and Ashley J. Tellis for a discussion examining these global developments and the future of the relationship between the United States and India.

Foreign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndia
event speakers

Ashley J. Tellis

Senior Fellow

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Taranjit Singh Sandhu is the ambassador of India to the United States. He is one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on U.S. affairs, having served in the Indian Mission in Washington, DC twice earlier. He was deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC. Earlier, he was first secretary (political) at the Embassy of India, Washington, DC, responsible for liaison with the United States Congress. Prior to his current assignment in Washington, DC, Ambassador Sandhu was high commissioner of India to Sri Lanka from January 2017 to January 2020. He has also served at the high commissioner of India to Colombo and as the head of the political wing from December 2000 to September 2004.