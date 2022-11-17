event

Prospect of Political Change and Turkish Foreign Policy

Thu. November 17th, 2022
2023 will be a momentous year for Turkey — it will commemorate the centennial of its founding as a republic and hold critically important presidential and parliamentary elections. After two decades of political leadership, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his ruling AK Party’s popularity is falling. While Erdoğan hopes to renew his mandate in 2023, there exists the possibility for political change in Turkey and with it a new trajectory for Turkish foreign policy. In their latest study, Carnegie scholars Alper Coşkun and Sinan Ülgen examine the opposition’s foreign policy agenda based on interviews with representatives from the five leading opposition parties.

Join Carnegie for a special event where Coşkun and Ülgen will present the results of their research, followed by expert views from Aslı Aydıntaşbaş and Hümeyra Pamuk.

Asli Aydıntaşbaş

European Council on Foreign Relations

Asli Aydıntaşbaş is a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Alper Coşkun

Senior Fellow, Europe Program

Alper Coşkun is a senior fellow in the Europe Program and leads the Türkiye and the World Project at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.

Humeyra Pamuk

Reuters U.S. State Department Senior Correspondent

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.