Prospect of Political Change and Turkish Foreign Policy

2023 will be a momentous year for Turkey — it will commemorate the centennial of its founding as a republic and hold critically important presidential and parliamentary elections. After two decades of political leadership, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his ruling AK Party’s popularity is falling. While Erdoğan hopes to renew his mandate in 2023, there exists the possibility for political change in Turkey and with it a new trajectory for Turkish foreign policy. In their latest study, Carnegie scholars Alper Coşkun and Sinan Ülgen examine the opposition’s foreign policy agenda based on interviews with representatives from the five leading opposition parties.

Join Carnegie for a special event where Coşkun and Ülgen will present the results of their research, followed by expert views from Aslı Aydıntaşbaş and Hümeyra Pamuk.