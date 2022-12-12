event

Advancing Synergies Between the U.S. and African Countries in Just Energy Transitions

Mon. December 12th, 2022
In-Person and Live Online

Climate change is a defining issue for the African continent and is sure to feature prominently at the upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C. this month. Synergies exist between the United States’ strategic interests in global climate action and African priorities for a just energy transition to a low-carbon future. These shared goals offer potential for job creation, increased productivity, and shared prosperity. What other opportunities and risks are involved in the pursuit of these shared goals? How can the U.S. and African countries advance this energy transition meaningfully for all nations?  

The Carnegie Endowment is honored to welcome presidents from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and senior U.S. government officials for a program on the margins of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. His Excellency President Hage G. Geingob of the Republic of Namibia, the African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization Her Excellency Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid, U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Ervin Massinga, and U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Harry Kamian, will share insight on the United States’ global leadership in clean energy technology and African priorities for a just energy transition. The president of the Carnegie Endowment, Tino Cuéllar, will provide opening remarks. Reception to follow. 

event speakers

Hage G. Geingob

His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob is President of the Republic of Namibia.

Amani Abou-Zeid

Her Excellency Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid is the African Union commissioner in charge of infrastructure, energy and digitalization.

Ervin Massinga

Ervin Massinga is principal deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of African Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.

Harry Kamian

Harry Kamian is principal deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Energy Resources at the U.S. Department of State.

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.