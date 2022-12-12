Advancing Synergies Between the U.S. and African Countries in Just Energy Transitions

Climate change is a defining issue for the African continent and is sure to feature prominently at the upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C. this month. Synergies exist between the United States’ strategic interests in global climate action and African priorities for a just energy transition to a low-carbon future. These shared goals offer potential for job creation, increased productivity, and shared prosperity. What other opportunities and risks are involved in the pursuit of these shared goals? How can the U.S. and African countries advance this energy transition meaningfully for all nations?

The Carnegie Endowment is honored to welcome presidents from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and senior U.S. government officials for a program on the margins of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. His Excellency President Hage G. Geingob of the Republic of Namibia, the African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization Her Excellency Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid, U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Ervin Massinga, and U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Harry Kamian, will share insight on the United States’ global leadership in clean energy technology and African priorities for a just energy transition. The president of the Carnegie Endowment, Tino Cuéllar, will provide opening remarks. Reception to follow.