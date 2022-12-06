event

Elevating Women’s Perspectives in the Middle East

Tue. December 6th, 2022
Washington, DC

In the MENA region, debates on issues such as education, human development, climate change, and political reform continue to be dominated by men’s voices, while the expertise and unique experiences of women are often sidelined. There are limited opportunities for women to share their perspectives through public platforms such as media networks, parliaments, and Shura councils. Moreover, where spaces for women’s active contributions do exist, conversations tend to revolve around “women’s issues,” or issues that are assumed to only impact women, such as violence against women and women’s rights.

Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for an in-person conversation exploring the importance of women’s thought leadership and perspectives on issues affecting the Middle East. Panelists will discuss the persistent gender imbalance that characterizes public discourse in the MENA region, consider ways to ensure women are empowered enough to influence and lead critical debates, and explore the importance of storytelling in bringing about social change.

event speakers

Rafiah Al Talei

Editor-in-Chief, Sada, Middle East Program

Rafiah Al Talei was the editor-in-chief for Sada in Carnegie’s Middle East Program.

Nibras Basitkey

Nibras is a Yezidi Kurd- American advocate for girls education. Basitkey worked for international organizations such as the Malala Fund and the Free Yezidi Foundation.

Sahar Khamis

Sahar Khamis (PhD) is an associate professor of communication and affiliate professor of women's studies at the University of Maryland, College Park. Dr. Khamis is an expert on Arab and Muslim media.

Sahar Aziz

Sahar Aziz is professor of law and Middle East Legal Studies Scholar at Rutgers University Law School where she directs the Center for Security, Race and Rights.

Zainab Al-Suwaij

Zainab Al-Suwaij is the co-founder and executive director of the American Islamic Congress (AIC). She is an advocate for women's equality, civil rights, and interfaith understanding.