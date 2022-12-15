Rethinking South Korea’s Security

South Korea faces a growing spectrum of security threats even as it confronts a North Korea with increasingly sophisticated nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. Accelerating U.S.-China competition and the war in Ukraine have only added to the economic and geopolitical pressures on South Korea. Looking ahead, it's time for Seoul to conduct a comprehensive national security review including the enhancement of economic and technology expertise at the highest echelons of government, a bottom-up review including the intelligence community, and the configuration of optimal defense and counterstrike capabilities.

Carnegie’s Chung Min Lee will be joined by Victor Cha, Gordon Flake, Jina Kim, and Hideshi Tokuchi to discuss these issues and launch a new net assessment on Korea’s national security.