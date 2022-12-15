event

Rethinking South Korea’s Security

Thu. December 15th, 2022
South Korea faces a growing spectrum of security threats even as it confronts a North Korea with increasingly sophisticated nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. Accelerating U.S.-China competition and the war in Ukraine have only added to the economic and geopolitical pressures on South Korea. Looking ahead, it's time for Seoul to conduct a comprehensive national security review including the enhancement of economic and technology expertise at the highest echelons of government, a bottom-up review including the intelligence community, and the configuration of optimal defense and counterstrike capabilities.

Carnegie’s Chung Min Lee will be joined by Victor Cha, Gordon Flake, Jina Kim, and Hideshi Tokuchi to discuss these issues and launch a new net assessment on Korea’s national security.

Victor Cha

Victor Cha is director of Asian studies and holds the D.S. Song-KF chair in the department of Government and School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. He is also a senior adviser and the inaugural holder of the Korea Chair at CSIS and previously served as director for Asian affairs on the National Security Council under former U.S. president George H. W. Bush.

Gordon Flake

Gordon Flake is the founding chief executive officer of the Perth USAsia Centre at The University of Western Australia.

Jina Kim

Jina Kim is chief of the North Korean Military Division at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses

Chung Min Lee

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Chung Min Lee is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Asia Program. He is an expert on Korean and Northeast Asian security, defense, intelligence, and crisis management.

Hideshi Tokuchi

Hideshi Tokuchi is the president of the Research Institute for Peace and Security. Previously, he served as vice minister of defense for international affairs for the government of Japan.