event
Carnegie China

Where Do China-India Relations Stand?

Wed. December 14th, 2022
Live Online

Despite some progress on the border dispute, China and India remain at odds. Beijing’s assertiveness in the Himalayas has pushed New Delhi closer toward the United States and Europe, and there are few signs that the two Asian powers can mend their strained relationship.

Though New Delhi’s ties with Washington are warming, the latter has been frustrated by the former’s refusal to join Western sanctions on Russia. And while India has further embraced the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue and strengthened ties with other Asian countries, it has been reticent to fully align with Washington in several areas. Their differences notwithstanding, can China and India find common ground? Where are the limits in U.S.-India ties?

Paul Haenle will moderate a discussion among Vijay Gokhale, Han Hua, and Ashley J. Tellis on the state of China-India ties, as well as the implications for the United States. This panel is the second of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2022–2023 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.

North AmericaUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndiaEast AsiaChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Han Hua

Han Hua is an associate professor at Peking University and director of the Center for Arms Control and Disarmament in the university’s School of International Studies.

Paul Haenle

Former Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair, Carnegie China

Paul Haenle held the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore. He served as the White House China director on the National Security Council staffs of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Vijay Gokhale

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie India

Vijay Gokhale is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India and the former foreign secretary of India. He has worked extensively on matters relating to the Indo-Pacific region with a special emphasis on Chinese politics and diplomacy.

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.