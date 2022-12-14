Where Do China-India Relations Stand?

Despite some progress on the border dispute, China and India remain at odds. Beijing’s assertiveness in the Himalayas has pushed New Delhi closer toward the United States and Europe, and there are few signs that the two Asian powers can mend their strained relationship.

Though New Delhi’s ties with Washington are warming, the latter has been frustrated by the former’s refusal to join Western sanctions on Russia. And while India has further embraced the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue and strengthened ties with other Asian countries, it has been reticent to fully align with Washington in several areas. Their differences notwithstanding, can China and India find common ground? Where are the limits in U.S.-India ties?

Paul Haenle will moderate a discussion among Vijay Gokhale, Han Hua, and Ashley J. Tellis on the state of China-India ties, as well as the implications for the United States. This panel is the second of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2022–2023 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.