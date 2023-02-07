Defending Democratic Values: European Democracy Support in 2022

The defense of democracy and democratic values was central to European political discourse in 2022. But was this narrative followed by concrete commitments to democracy support policies and initiatives?

Carnegie Europe and the European Partnership for Democracy invite you to a public event to celebrate the launch of the European Democracy Hub’s flagship publication, “European Democracy Support Annual Review 2022.”

European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová will be interviewed by Ken Godfrey on the EU’s internal commitments to democracy support. Vsevolod Chentsov, Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, Chiara Adamo, and Peter Sondergaard will explore the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on democracy and its geopolitical aftershocks. Antonella Valmorbida will offer opening remarks and Richard Youngs will chair the panel discussion.

This event is part of the European Democracy Hub initiative run by Carnegie Europe and the European Partnership for Democracy.

This event has received funding from the European Union.