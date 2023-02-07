event
Carnegie Europe

Defending Democratic Values: European Democracy Support in 2022

Tue. February 7th, 2023
European Parliament Info Hub

The defense of democracy and democratic values was central to European political discourse in 2022. But was this narrative followed by concrete commitments to democracy support policies and initiatives? 

Carnegie Europe and the European Partnership for Democracy invite you to a public event to celebrate the launch of the European Democracy Hub’s flagship publication, “European Democracy Support Annual Review 2022.”

European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová will be interviewed by Ken Godfrey on the EU’s internal commitments to democracy support. Vsevolod ChentsovViola von Cramon-Taubadel, Chiara Adamo, and Peter Sondergaard will explore the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on democracy and its geopolitical aftershocks. Antonella Valmorbida will offer opening remarks and Richard Youngs will chair the panel discussion.

This event is part of the European Democracy Hubinitiative run by Carnegie Europe and the European Partnership for Democracy.

This event has received funding from the European Union.

DemocracyForeign PolicyEUCivil SocietySecurityEastern EuropeUkraineWestern EuropeRussiaEuropeIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Věra Jourová

Věra Jourová is vice-president of the European Commission for Values and Transparency.

Vsevolod Chentsov

Chentsov is head of mission of Ukraine to the European Union.

Viola von Cramon-Taubadel

Von Cramon-Taubadel is a member of the European Parliament of the Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance.

Chiara Adamo

Chiara Adamo is acting director for Human Development, Migration, Governance, and Peace at the European Commission's Directorate General for International Partnerships.

Peter Sondergaard

Sondergaard is director of programs at the European Endowment for Democracy.

Antonella Valmorbida

European Partnership for Democracy

Valmorbida is president of the European Partnership for Democracy and secretary general of the European Association for Local Democracy.

Ken Godfrey

Executive Director, European Partnership for Democracy

Ken Godfrey isthe executive director of the European Partnership for Democracy.

Richard Youngs

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy.