One Year On: Germany’s Foreign Policy Shift and the War in Ukraine

Thu. February 2nd, 2023
Washington, DC and Live Online

On 27 February 2022, three days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a set of transformative measures for Germany’s foreign and defense policy. One year on, to what extent has the war in Ukraine changed not only German politics and public opinion, but that of its allies? Looking ahead, how will the “Zeitenwende” impact relations with actors like Russia and China? 

Join the Carnegie Endowment for an in-depth review of Germany’s foreign and defense policy changes and its impact on allies in the region and around the world. Julia Ganter (Körber-Stiftung) and Jacob Poushter (Pew Research Centre) will share brief insights on German and U.S. public opinion based on the survey results of the annual report The Berlin Pulse. A panel discussion will follow with Emily Haber, Oksana Markarova, Dan Baer, and Sophia Besch. Steven Sokol will moderate.

In cooperation with Körber-Stiftung, Pew Research Center, the German Embassy Washington and the American Council on Germany. 

Emily Haber

Ambassador of Germany to the United States

Oksana Markarova

Oksana Markarova is a Ukrainian politician and the current ambassador of Ukraine to the United States. Prior to being appointed ambassador, Markarova was the minister of finance of Ukraine.

Dan Baer

Senior Vice President for Policy Research, Director, Europe Program

Dan Baer is senior vice president for policy research and director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Under President Obama, he was U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)  and he also served deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Sophia Besch

Senior Fellow, Europe Program

Sophia Besch is a senior fellow in the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her research focuses on European foreign and defense policy.

Steven E. Sokol

Steven E. Sokol is president of the American Council on Germany. He served as president and CEO of the World Affairs Council of Pittsburgh from July 2010 until April 2015. Prior to that, he was the vice president and director of Programs at the American Council on Germany for nearly eight years.