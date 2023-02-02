One Year On: Germany’s Foreign Policy Shift and the War in Ukraine

On 27 February 2022, three days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a set of transformative measures for Germany’s foreign and defense policy. One year on, to what extent has the war in Ukraine changed not only German politics and public opinion, but that of its allies? Looking ahead, how will the “Zeitenwende” impact relations with actors like Russia and China?

Join the Carnegie Endowment for an in-depth review of Germany’s foreign and defense policy changes and its impact on allies in the region and around the world. Julia Ganter (Körber-Stiftung) and Jacob Poushter (Pew Research Centre) will share brief insights on German and U.S. public opinion based on the survey results of the annual report The Berlin Pulse. A panel discussion will follow with Emily Haber, Oksana Markarova, Dan Baer, and Sophia Besch. Steven Sokol will moderate.

In cooperation with Körber-Stiftung, Pew Research Center, the German Embassy Washington and the American Council on Germany.