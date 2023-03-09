The Future of Türkiye’s Post-Earthquake Politics

Türkiye is scheduled to hold parliamentary and presidential elections by June 18 against the backdrop of historic earthquakes that have claimed over 40,000 lives. The enormous human and material toll, coupled with frustrations with the government’s disaster response, have increased the challenge for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party). Meanwhile the opposition coalition sees a real prospect of political change, but is yet to agree on a joint presidential candidate. These high stakes elections may enable Erdoğan to fully consolidate his rule and policies or mark the end of his twenty plus year rule.

Join Carnegie for an in-person conversation exploring Türkiye’s political future and the potential evolution of its international relations, including with the United States, NATO, the European Union, and Russia. Ryan Heath will moderate a panel discussion featuring Sophia Besch, Alper Coşkun, Erika Olson, and Sinan Ülgen.