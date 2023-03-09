event

The Future of Türkiye’s Post-Earthquake Politics

Thu. March 9th, 2023
Türkiye is scheduled to hold parliamentary and presidential elections by June 18 against the backdrop of historic earthquakes that have claimed over 40,000 lives. The enormous human and material toll, coupled with frustrations with the government’s disaster response, have increased the challenge for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party). Meanwhile the opposition coalition sees a real prospect of political change, but is yet to agree on a joint presidential candidate. These high stakes elections may enable Erdoğan to fully consolidate his rule and policies or mark the end of his twenty plus year rule.

Join Carnegie for an in-person conversation exploring Türkiye’s political future and the potential evolution of its international relations, including with the United States, NATO, the European Union, and Russia. Ryan Heath will moderate a panel discussion featuring Sophia Besch, Alper Coşkun, Erika Olson, and Sinan Ülgen.

Sophia Besch

Senior Fellow, Europe Program

Sophia Besch is a senior fellow in the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her research focuses on European foreign and defense policy.

Alper Coşkun

Senior Fellow, Europe Program

Alper Coşkun is a senior fellow in the Europe Program and leads the Türkiye and the World Project at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.

Ryan Heath

Ryan Heath is the Editorial Director at POLITICO. Heath writes and hosts Global Insider for POLITICO. He is also creator of the Brussels Playbook column for POLITICO, the annual Davos Playbook, and the "EU Confidential" podcast.

Erika Olson

Erika Olson is the deputy assistant secretary of state overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus. She previously served as director for regional political military affairs in Europe guiding U.S. participation at NATO and the OSCE.

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.