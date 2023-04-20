The Urban Century: Climate Change and Local Action in the Americas

The Americas are the most urbanized continents on the planet, with more than 80% of their populations residing in urban areas. As climate events increase across the continents, cities are facing high up-front costs to rebuild damaged infrastructure and adapt to a hotter planet. Limiting global warming to well below 2.0°C in accordance with the Paris Agreement on climate change — and even below 1.5°C, could mitigate these dangerous, expensive impacts, but it will necessitate major systems transitions from a broad coalition that includes cities, states, and regions. Can local leaders deliver? What support do they need to enable them to do so? And how can cities across the Americas help each other?

Join Carnegie for a conversation featuring Rohit T. “Rit” Aggarwala, Erin Bromaghim, and Carlos Moreno on the role of cities limiting climate change.

.