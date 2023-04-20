event

The Urban Century: Climate Change and Local Action in the Americas

Thu. April 20th, 2023
Live Online

The Americas are the most urbanized continents on the planet, with more than 80% of their populations residing in urban areas. As climate events increase across the continents, cities are facing high up-front costs to rebuild damaged infrastructure and adapt to a hotter planet. Limiting global warming to well below 2.0°C in accordance with the Paris Agreement on climate change — and even below 1.5°C, could mitigate these dangerous, expensive impacts, but it will necessitate major systems transitions from a broad coalition that includes cities, states, and regions. Can local leaders deliver? What support do they need to enable them to do so? And how can cities across the Americas help each other?

Join Carnegie for a conversation featuring Rohit T. “Rit” Aggarwala, Erin Bromaghim, and Carlos Moreno on the role of cities limiting climate change.

North America
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Rohit T. “Rit” Aggarwala

Rohit T. “Rit” Aggarwala is the commissioner of NYC Environmental Protection. He led the creation of the Mayor’s Office of Long-Term Planning and Sustainability under Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, founded the environmental grantmaking program at Bloomberg Philanthropies, and served as president of the board of directors of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group.

Erin Bromaghim

Erin Bromaghim serves as deputy mayor of international affairs for the Office of the Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass. Prior to this role, she served as director of Olympic and Paralympic Development in the Office of the Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti. Erin is also a senior visiting fellow on City & State Diplomacy at the Truman Center for National Security.

Noah Gordon

Fellow, Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program and Fellow, Europe Program

Noah J. Gordon is a fellow in the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.

Ian Klaus

Founding Director, Carnegie California

Ian Klaus is the founding director of Carnegie California. He is a leading scholar on the nexus of urbanization, geopolitics, and global challenges, with extensive experience as a practitioner of subnational diplomacy.

Carlos Moreno

Carlos Moreno is an associate professor at the University Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne and the scientific director and co-founder of the ETI Chair ('Entrepreneurship, Territory, Innovation'). He is an international expert of the Human Smart City and has been a driving force behind Paris’s 15-minute city plan.