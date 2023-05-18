event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Assessing Egypt’s State Ownership Policy: Challenges and Requirements

Thu. May 18th, 2023
Virtual

More than 30 years after the launch in 1991 of the Economic Reform and Structural Transformation Program that was supposed to privatize much of Egypt’s state-owned economy, government interventions through laws and regulations remain so widespread that they virtually determine the level and composition of output in many economic sectors, even those in which the private sector owns majority stakes. In June 2022, the Egyptian government appeared ready to change this: It released a draft State Ownership Policy designed as a roadmap for the state to “exit” a number of economic sectors, reduce its role in some, and increase its role in yet others. The release was timed to influence the government’s negotiation over a new loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), its fourth since 2016. Neither the first loan, of $12 billion, nor the accompanying 50 percent devaluation of the Egyptian pound, had fixed underlying weaknesses in the Egyptian economy or improved the country’s exports. Consequently, when the Egyptian government requested a new IMF loan to help it confront the severe financial and economic crisis of early 2022, the Fund demanded structural reforms that would level the playing field for the domestic private sector and enable gains in productivity, domestic savings and surplus, and investment. Since then, the Egyptian government has confirmed its State Ownership Policy as the structural benchmark for the IMF loan program, and announced the partial privatization of several dozen state-owned companies.

Are these measures sufficient to address Egypt’s economic problems? Will the gains from selling shares in some of the more profitable state-owned companies offset the loss of government revenue from them? Are the government’s and the IMF’s expectations of increased investment realistic? How likely are Gulf investors to commit funds on the scale sought by Egypt? And what are the implications of the State Ownership Policy (and the IMF loan program) for the Egyptian military’s prominent role in the economy?

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center and the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy cordially invite you to a public panel that will unpack these issues and more. The panel is scheduled for Thursday, May 18 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. Beirut time, and will feature contributions from Ishac Diwan, Robert Springborg, Hafsa Halawa, and Yezid Sayigh. The discussion is moderated by Timothy Kaldas and will be held in English.

The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube. For more information, please contact Najwa Yassine at najwa.yassine@carnegie-mec.org.

Political ReformNorth AfricaEgypt
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Ishac Diwan

Ishac Diwan is the research director at Finance for Development Lab (FDL) at the Paris School of Economics.

Hafsa Halawa

Hafsa Halawa is a nonresident scholar at the Middle East Institute and an independent consultant working on political, social and economic affairs, and development goals across the Middle East and North Africa and Horn of Africa regions.

Timothy Kaldas

Timothy E. Kaldas is a Policy Fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy. His research focuses on transitional politics in Egypt, regime survival strategies, and Egyptian political economy and foreign policy.

Yezid Sayigh

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yezid Sayigh is a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where he leads the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS). His work focuses on the comparative political and economic roles of Arab armed forces, the impact of war on states and societies, the politics of postconflict reconstruction and security sector transformation in Arab transitions, and authoritarian resurgence.

Robert Springborg

Research fellow at the Italian Institute of International Affairs, Adjunct Professor at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, and former Director of the American Research Center in Egypt.